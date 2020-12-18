Startup gastropub Black Rock Social House coming to Bridgeport

The Black Rock Social House, an independently owned and operated gastropub, is coming to the Black Rock section of Bridgeport in March.

The startup business will be based at the 2895 Fairfield Ave. site of Walrus and Carpenter, which closed in March after a seven-year run. Renovations at the site are now underway and Black Rock Social House is advertising online for its workforce.

Mark Turocy, a former senior general manager at Rizzuto’s Oyster Bar and Restaurant in Westport, is the new venture’s owner. He was based in Los Angeles and worked as general manager of Au Fudge, a child-friendly restaurant co-owned by actress Jessica Biel, and as general manager of Angel City Brewery.