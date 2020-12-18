Fatime Muriqi: Creating transparent content doesn’t have to be hard

The best marketing tactics are the ones that turn leads into clicks, subscribers or better yet, buying customers. With so much happening around us 24/7, it can be hard to create the best content to align with your target audience.

Sometimes it can be difficult to even know where to start with content building and how to actually get the loyal customer that you’re looking for. The best way to do this is through transparent content creating.

What does this mean? Transparency is crucial for businesses today. Consumers value brands that are trustworthy and honest, but it’s not always easy to express authenticity through a carefully constructed brand image. There are a lot of approaches to consider if you want to find ways to be more open with your customers on social media and other marketing platforms.

Here are some tools to get you started on the journey of transparent content creating:

answerthepublic.com

Start with this site to find out what people are searching for on the internet. This way you can use these topics to promote your products or services. Business is all about solving a problem and you providing a solution. This tool helps you start thinking about what content would be the most useful and informative for your target audience.

There are 3 billion Google searches every day, and 20% of those have never been seen before. AnswerThePublic listens into autocomplete data from search engines such as Google, then quickly cranks out every useful phrase and question people are asking around your keyword. It’s a goldmine of consumer insight you can use to create fresh, ultra-useful content, products and services. The kind your customers really want.

trends.google.com

The next step is see when and where people are looking for your product or service. This helps with ad targeting, so you know exactly what keywords to place in your content and who to look for.

Copy.ai

Now that you have a topic and leads for ad targeting, it’s time to come up with the actual copy, which can be the most challenging part. CopyAI will help you automate the tedious, and oftentimes frustrating, aspects of copy creation. They help you brainstorm high-quality, audience-based copy in real time to best speak to your customers.

Canva.com

What’s a good caption/description if you don’t have an eye-catching graphic to go along with it? Canva has become a favorite for many large and small businesses. You can design remotely anything like presentations, social media graphics, flyers, brochures and business cards. Canva also offers various blog posts and courses to increase your graphic design skills with video tutorials and full courses you can take for free.

Why should someone support you when there are others offering the same product or service? That’s where creating transparent content comes into play, it’s all about being relevant — don’t be generic.

The lines between media and marketing are more blurred than ever, and there’s only one way to be noticed — by being transparent. You want the right audience that will truly engage with your content, so give them the answers they’re searching for and create a brand loyalty.