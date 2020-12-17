Greenwich’s Cedar Gate Technologies acquires Mass. health care data firm

Health care performance management firm Cedar Gate Technologies has acquired Deerwalk, a health care data management, analytics and business intelligence company based in Lexington, Massachusetts, for an undisclosed amount.

The combined company’s insights, reporting and administrative products serve the needs of payers, providers, employers and administrative services organizations (ASOs), including health plans, third-party administrators, brokers, consultants and others.

“This acquisition solidifies Cedar Gate as the industry-leading value-based care platform company at a crucial time when health care is migrating away from fee-for-service to various forms of fee-for-value and risk-based alternatives,” Greenwich-based Cedar Gate’s Chairman and CEO David B. Snow Jr. said in a statement.

“Deerwalk’s SaaS solutions and capabilities are highly complementary to our current platforms,” he said. “Together, we enhance our ability to deliver end-to-end analytics, technologies, reporting, reconciliation and administrative services to any entity taking or managing health care risk.”

By acquiring Deerwalk, Snow said, Cedar Gate will expand its employer-based offerings with the ability to actively engage employers and ASOs as they manage rising health care costs.

Using its cloud-based SaaS platform and administrative systems, Cedar Gate enables payers, providers and self-insured employers to reduce medical spend, re-capture revenues and create high-performance provider networks to improve clinical and financial performance.