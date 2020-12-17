CT and NY named among top states for raising a family

Parents seeking the best states for raising their family should consider Connecticut and New York, according to the financial website MoneyRates.com.

In a newly published study titled “10 Best States to Raise a Family 2021,” Connecticut ranked fourth.

While Richard Barrington, MoneyRates.com’s senior financial analyst and the study’s author, acknowledged that Connecticut is an expensive place to live, he nonetheless praised the state for having “several attributes that make it worthwhile. Connecticut ranked in the top 10 for academic performance, access to youth checking, safety from violent crime and availability of daycare.”

New York ranked 10th, receiving commendations for college affordability, availability of daycare and neighborhood amenities while tying with Florida for first in the category of access to youth checking accounts. But Barrington also admitted that “New York is also one of the most expensive states for overall costs of living.”

New Jersey was the top ranked state for raising a family while Alabama ranked the lowest.