Westchester United Way taps Bud Hammer as chairman

Bud Hammer, the president and general manager of the Bedford Hills-based HVAC business Atlantic Westchester Inc., has been named chairman of the United Way of Westchester and Putnam.

Hammer succeeds June Blanc, who chaired the nonprofit’s board since 2018. Hammer joined the United Way board in 2017 and served as co-chairman of the resource development committee and the annual golf event since 2018.

Atlantic Westchester provides commercial and industrial HVAC services in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam Counties, as well as in Connecticut. The company is a previous winner of Westfair Communications’ Family-Owned Business Award and Milli Award.

“Bud is stepping in as board chair at a transformational time for our organization, as the United Way has played an instrumental role in responding to the health and economic crisis caused by COVID-19,” said Tom Gabriel, president and CEO of the United Way. “His leadership and support will be essential to the organization’s continued impact in the community and I look forward to working closely with him.”