HomeServe USA acquires second Arizona HVAC firm in three weeks

Phil Hall
For the second time in three weeks, HomeServe USA, a Norwalk-based provider of home emergency repair service plans, has acquired an Arizona-based HVAC firm.

HomeServeThe company has acquired Sterling Air Services for an undisclosed sum. The Mesa-based Sterling has a 12-person workforce and serves residential customers in the Phoenix East Valley area.

The acquisition of Sterling follows HomeServe’s recent purchase of Dukes of Air LLC, another Mesa-based HVAC services provider.

Sterling is the fourth company in the greater Phoenix area acquired by HomeServe since 2019 and the fifth HVAC services provider it has bought this year.

Regeneron sues U.S. to stop Medicare drug pricing rule
Greenwich's Cedar Gate Technologies acquires Mass. health care data firm
