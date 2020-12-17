HomeServe USA acquires second Arizona HVAC firm in three weeks

For the second time in three weeks, HomeServe USA, a Norwalk-based provider of home emergency repair service plans, has acquired an Arizona-based HVAC firm.

The company has acquired Sterling Air Services for an undisclosed sum. The Mesa-based Sterling has a 12-person workforce and serves residential customers in the Phoenix East Valley area.

The acquisition of Sterling follows HomeServe’s recent purchase of Dukes of Air LLC, another Mesa-based HVAC services provider.

Sterling is the fourth company in the greater Phoenix area acquired by HomeServe since 2019 and the fifth HVAC services provider it has bought this year.