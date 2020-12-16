Trump Organization ordered to give NY AG Westchester property documents

The Trump Organization has been ordered to hand over to New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office certain documents related to Trump’s Seven Springs Estate property that covers 212 acres in Bedford. Attorneys for the Trump Organization opposed the motion that James’ office had filed in New York County State Supreme Court to compel production of the documents. The order from Judge Arthur F. Engoron gives the Trump Organization until December 18 to turn over the documents.

The court order concerns communications with Ralph Mastromanaco, an engineer who performed work for the Trump Organization in connection with Seven Springs Estate. James is investigating Trump Organization dealings regarding four properties. In addition to the one in Bedford, they are:

40 Wall Street , a mixed-use building in lower Manhattan in which the Trump Organization owns an interest. In 2010, the Trump Organization entered into a note and mortgage in connection with the property that was modified to have a total principal loan amount of $160 million, $20 million of which was personally guaranteed by Donald Trump.

Trump International Hotel and Tower Chicago , a hotel and residential complex in Chicago that was absent from Donald Trump's "Statement of Financial Condition" in 2009 and in subsequent years.

, a hotel and residential complex in Chicago that was absent from Donald Trump’s “Statement of Financial Condition” in 2009 and in subsequent years. Trump National Golf Club – Los Angeles, a golf course and clubhouse owned by the Trump Organization, who donated a conservation easement over part of the property in 2014 and received a tax deduction for it.

The Trump Organization reports that it acquired the Seven Springs Estate property in 1996. The mansion on the property was built in 1919 by Eugene Meyer, who was publisher of the Washington Post. It has 60 rooms in its 50,000 square feet and features three swimming pools. H. J. Heinz, a friend of Meyer, built his own mansion on the property. According to the Trump Organization, the property today is used as a retreat for the Trump family.

James reportedly has been investigating the Trump Organization for possible bank and insurance fraud and tax evasion. She has referenced Congressional testimony from Trump’s former lawyer and business associate Michael Cohen, alleging a practice of inflating the value of assets when applying for bank loans and claiming tax deductions while lowering their values for other purposes.

Eric Trump recently was ordered by the court to undergo questioning under oath by James’ investigators. What was said during the deposition has not been disclosed.

In a statement reacting to the judge’s order, James said: “Once again, justice and the rule of law prevailed. We will immediately move to ensure that the Trump Organization complies with the court’s order and submits records related to our investigation. My office’s ongoing investigation will continue, as we continue to follow the facts wherever they may lead.”