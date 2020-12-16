Joe Cavo to be sworn in as new Danbury mayor tomorrow (or maybe today)

Joe Cavo to be sworn in as new Danbury mayor tomorrow (or...

Weather permitting, Joe Cavo will be sworn in as Danbury mayor tomorrow, succeeding Mark Boughton.

Boughton announced last week that he is exiting that job after 20 years to become Connecticut’s next commissioner of the Department of Revenue Services (DRS), beginning on Dec. 18.

Boughton is expected to formally resign as mayor prior to Cavo’s swearing-in, which could be moved up to today depending on expectations for the incoming snowstorm.

“As president of the City Council for the past 14 years, it is my honor and privilege to serve Danbury residents in this new capacity,” Cavo said in a statement. “I am committed to serving the community and continuing in the legacy that Mayor Boughton created throughout his administration.

“I ran for City Council after hearing Mark speak to his ‘people over politics’ mentality,” Cavo continued. “I thought, if there is a way to help him make a difference, I have to get involved. I ran for City Council in 2003 and became the President in 2006. Serving the third ward has been an incredible and humbling honor.

“During the past several years, I have worked closely with the Office of the Mayor and our city departments,” he said. “I have been at the decision-making table for numerous initiatives, and feel prepared to take on this role, representing all members of our community.”

Both Cavo and Boughton are Republicans. That party will nominate someone to replace Cavo on the City Council soon, followed by a council vote.