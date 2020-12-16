76,000+ square feet of new leases signed at 316 Cortland Ave. in Stamford

Beacon Exterior Products and Amphenol Nexus Technologies have signed more than 76,000 square feet of new leases at 316 Courtland Ave. in Stamford, according to Simone Development Cos.

Beacon, one of the largest distributors of residential and commercial roofing and complementary building products in North America, has signed a long-term lease of a combined 45,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor warehouse and distribution space. The lease includes 25,000 square feet of warehouse and office space and 20,000 square feet of yard space for parking and additional storage.

Amphenol Nexus – a designer and manufacturer of scientific instruments such as audio plugs, jacks and push-button switches for the automotive, broadband, instrumentation, internet, military/aerospace and wireless infrastructure markets – has signed a long-term lease of 31,134 square feet of indoor space to be used for manufacturing and assembly.