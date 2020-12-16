AHCT extends open enrollment period in face of pandemic

As a result of the current health crisis, Access Health CT (AHCT) has extended its 2021 Annual Open Enrollment period. If new customers sign up for health insurance plans through AHCT from now until Jan. 15, their coverage will start Feb. 1.

In addition, AHCT customers who had already enrolled in a plan for 2021 now have the option to keep it or find a new plan. However, if they make a plan change during the extension period, the new plan will have a start date of Feb. 1 and they must pay the January bill (premium) for the original plan.

The open enrollment period was scheduled to end on Dec. 15.

“We understand this year has been an extremely difficult year with the Covid-19 pandemic,” AHCT CEO James Michel said. “And we also know if 2020 has taught us anything, it’s the value of our health. There is plenty to think about when choosing a health insurance plan and we want to make sure our customers are able to pick the best plan for themselves and their families.”

