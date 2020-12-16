Frontier imports British telecom exec as next chief executive

Frontier Communications Corp. has named British telecommunications executive Nick Jeffery to become its next president and CEO, effective March 1.

Jeffery is CEO of Vodafone UK, a position that he held since 2016.

Jeffery will replace Bernie Han, who held the post since December 2019. Han will remain on the company’s board of directors and guide the CEO transition period until the Norwalk-based company’s emergence from Chapter 11, at which point Jeffrey will join the board.

The company recently announced that John Stratton will become Frontier’s executive chairman of the board. Stratton, who became a board observer in May, is a former executive vice president and president of global operations at Verizon Communications.

Frontier filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April, but its restructuring plan has met with concern from Connecticut Attorney General William Tong who questioned if the company would relocate its headquarters out of state after its restructuring. Robert Schriesheim, chairman of the Frontier board’s finance committee, did not address Tong’s concern in announcing Jeffrey’s appointment, instead stressing that the company “has made significant strides in the last year moving beyond the finance committee’s initial focus on recapitalizing the balance sheet to a more holistic transformation.”

Schriesheim added the company is aiming to complete “the financial restructuring and emerging from chapter 11 in early 2021.”