Sikorsky sells South Korea 12 MH-60R Seahawks for $878M

The South Korean government has announced it is buying 12 MH-60R Seahawk helicopters from Stratford-based Sikorsky Aircraft for $878 million.

According to reports from the South Korean news agencies Yonhap and Newsis, the helicopters will be delivered in phases by 2025. The Sikorsky helicopters were chosen over the AW159 Wildcat, a multimission helicopter built by the Italian company Leonardo.

Seoul’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration stated the helicopters will be used as part of the country’s anti-ship and anti-submarine operational capabilities. A key aspect of the MH-60Rs that secured their purchase was the aircraft’s integrated dipping sonar system, which enables it to detect and track submarines.