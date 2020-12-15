Bow Tie Cinemas reopening Norwalk theater

The Ultimate Royale 6 movie theater in Norwalk is reopening on Friday, according to Bow Tie Cinemas.

It is the second Fairfield County theater operated by Bow Tie to be reinstated, following the August reopening of the Ultimate Majestic 6 & BTX in Stamford. The chain has also reopened select theaters in Colorado, New Jersey and Virginia over the past few months, and will reopen two upstate New York theaters next Friday.

“For months we have demonstrated our CinemaSafe protocols in Stamford, and we will ensure everyone has a great experience in Norwalk,” Joseph Masher, chief operating officer of Ridgefield-based Bow Tie, said in a statement.

The CinemaSafe program, commissioned by the National Association of Theatre Owners, is an alliance of 410 companies representing over 3,150 locations and 33,200 screens nationwide. It promises the implementation of “expert-backed, industry-specific health and safety protocols.”

Those protocols include:

100% reserved seating in all auditoriums.

Auditorium capacity limitations of 50% of available seating.

A temporary waiver of all advanced ticketing fees on its website or mobile app.

Selling seats in an alternating pattern so that each customer will have an empty seat on either side.

Upgrades to its mobile app and lobby kiosks to allow for contact-free purchasing of tickets and concession items.

Mandatory wearing of facemask for staff and customers in all parts of the theater unless consuming food and beverages in their seat.

Installation of plexiglass barriers at box office and concession.

Frequent cleaning of touch points throughout the day.

Enhancements to overnight professional cleaning.

Added social distancing markers and directional signage.

Limitations on restroom and lobby capacities.

Customers can also book a “Private Movie Party” for up to 20 guests.

Bow Tie did not specify what movies will be playing in Norwalk this weekend, although it mentioned “Monster Hunter” in a press release. “Wonder Woman 1984” and “News of the World” are scheduled to open on Dec. 25.