Reef Shack, a Cape Cod-style eatery, opens in Fairfield

Phil Hall
Reef Shack, an independently owned eatery, has become the latest entry in Fairfield’s crowded dining scene.

Bridget and Jason Lesizza, owners of the new Reef Shack. Photo by Alex Taylor.

The married couple, Jason and Bridget Lesizza, fashioned Reef Shack after Cape Cod’s shack-style eateries with a mix of sandwiches, salads, seafood platters and bowls for takeout and indoor dining. The new business at 257 Reef Road takes over the space in a 1923 building that was previously home to a 7-Eleven franchise.

Reef Shack serves breakfast, lunch and dinner six days a week, with Mondays as its closed day. Reef Shack also includes a small market offering grocery staples including milk, bread and eggs.

