Ridgefield’s JoyRide Cycling & Fitness Studio shuts down

JoyRide Cycling & Fitness Studio in Ridgefield has announced the permanent closing of its 62 Danbury Road facility.

The studio temporarily closed in March when the Covid-19 pandemic took root, reopening on June 20 with a limited indoor capacity policy and outdoor cycling and exercise classes.

In announcing the closing, the JoyRide management informed its clients that it “simply can’t maintain the overhead of a studio that is unable to operate with more than six bikes.”

Ridgefield clients can transfer their remaining credits to JoyRide facilities in Darien, Westport and New Haven. JoyRide is also offering Ridgefield clients free access to its JoyRideGO digital streaming app through Feb. 15.