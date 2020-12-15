Roy C. Ketcham grad Tyler Adams creating soccer team for the Hudson Valley

Tyler Adams, a graduate of Roy C. Ketcham High School in Wappingers Falls and member of the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team, has been approved by the United Premier Soccer League to create a team based in the Hudson Valley.

Adams, who is also a member of Germany’s RB Leipzig, is developing The Hudson Valley Hammers. Adams is recruiting players for the team’s inaugural season in the spring of 2021. The team’s home field has yet to be determined.

The UPSL promotes itself as a “National ‘Pro Development’ (amateur) soccer league designed to provide players, coaches and fans with a highly competitive year round playing league platform.”

The Hammers will join the Westchester United Football Club and the Warwick-based FSA Pro as the UPSL’s regional teams.

Adams, 21, turned professional at 16 playing for the New York Red Bulls reserve team. A year later he played for the Red Bulls. A special graduation ceremony was set up for him in June 2017 since the event fell on the same day that he had a game with the Red Bulls.