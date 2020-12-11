Mount Sinai Doctors opens new Yonkers location

Mount Sinai Doctors has opened a new location on the ground floor of the Boyce Thompson Center at 1086 North Broadway in Yonkers.

Services offered at the 6,000-square-foot facility include primary care, cardiology, neurology, and gastroenterology.

Mount Sinai Doctors-Yonkers is the firm’s third practice to open in Westchester County and represents the consolidation of the former office located at 1010 North Broadway in Yonkers. Other practices in the county are Mount Sinai Doctors-Scarsdale, at 341 Central Park Ave., and Mount Sinai Doctors-Pelham, at 116 Fifth Ave.

“We are extremely excited to have launched all three Mount Sinai Doctors practices in the Westchester communities and to be providing individuals and families living in these neighborhoods with excellent access to the same high-quality multi-specialty ambulatory services for which Mount Sinai is nationally and internationally recognized as an academic medical system and leading medical school,” said Arthur A. Klein, president of the Mount Sinai Health Network.

While Mount Sinai has “always had a longstanding group of physicians in Westchester,” Klein said, “the new offices and locations in Pelham, Scarsdale and now Yonkers give our patients a more convenient, world-class facility. We can now give them the total medical experience that they want and deserve.”

In addition, he said, the office locations provide “more space for growth in cancer treatment and ambulatory surgery. Our overall strategy is to continue to grow where our patients reside. That is the future of health care delivery. Covid has underscored that, but we also recognize the convenience and high-quality service we can provide in an ambulatory setting.”