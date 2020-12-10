Safavieh opening first concept store at Stamford Town Center

Safavieh is opening its first concept store, Safavieh Express, at the Stamford Town Center mall.

The new store will feature Safavieh and Safavieh Couture products, including rugs, furniture, lighting and accessories. The chain’s design staff will also be on-site to provide complimentary interior design service.

“We opened our first Safavieh retail store in Stamford 32 years ago and we have deep roots in the Connecticut community,” said Michael Yaraghi, CEO of Safavieh’s retail division. “We created this store for the young community that has migrated to downtown Stamford and is moving to its new luxury buildings.”

Safavieh Home Furnishings had a long tenure at the Danbury Fair mall before closing it after the 2019 holiday shopping season, relocating to South Norwalk.

In October, Yaraghi Realty – itself part of Safavieh – acquired Stamford Town Center for an estimated $20.15 million. The furniture purveyor operates 16 retail stores with 2 million square feet of warehouse space and manufacturing facilities on three continents.

“We’re obviously very excited to have this new concept launch at Stamford Town Center,” said Dan Stolzenbach, the mall’s general manager.

“This company is extremely forward thinking. They deliver high quality furniture and home furnishings, quickly and without delivery fees, which will most certainly appeal to our customers.”