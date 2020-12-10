Fairfield County’s economy hit $79.8 billion last year

Fairfield County’s economy grew by 0.7% to $79.8 billion in 2019, according to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

For the third consecutive year, Hartford County outperformed Fairfield, with its gross domestic product (GDP) up by 0.6% to just under $80 billion last year. The largest rate of growth from 2018 to 2019 was in Windham County, where GDP rose by 2.6% to about $4.7 billion.

Connecticut’s total GDP rose by 0.9% to $251.3 billion.

Nationally in 2019, GDP increased in 2,484 counties, decreased in 612 counties, and was unchanged in 17 counties, according to the BEA.

The U.S. GDP increased in 2019 by 2.2% to total $19.1 trillion.

GDP is the value of goods and services produced within a county. The Bureau of Economic Analysis noted that the size of a county’s economy as measured by GDP ranged from $22.9 million in Petroleum County, Montana, to $726.9 billion in Los Angeles County, California.