Two Hudson Valley breweries going out of business

A pair of Hudson Valley breweries have announced they are permanently closing.

Brewster’s Bull & Barrel Brewery announced on Facebook that it has ceased operations as of Dec. 7.

“With a heavy heart and circumstances beyond our control, the Bull and Barrel has made the tough decision to close our doors,” said the brewery’s management.

“A family has been created from the Bull and Barrel and that bond is stronger than Covid will ever be!” We hope that is not goodbye but see you later.”

In Pine Island, the Pine Island Brewing Co. announced that it will close for good at the end of the month, although it did not give a specific final date for operations.

“Cheers to a great run!” said the business’ management on its Facebook page. “Over the past 5 years we have been humbled and incredibly grateful for all the wonderful patrons that we have met and shared a beer or laugh with.

“Our team will forever be grateful for the support and friendships that will last many years after PIBs final pour.”

Neither brewery gave specific reasons for their respective closings.