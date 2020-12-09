Steven Essick named president of Stamford-based Henkel North America

Henkel, whose brands include Dial, Right Guard, and Snuggle, has named Steven Essick as president of the North America region.

A 23-year Henkel veteran, Essick also serves as the regional head of finance and has worked in global financial and commercial leadership roles with the firm across the Asia-Pacific, European and North American regions.

Additionally, Nicolas Krauss, who was recently appointed Henkel’s global head of industrials and electronics, and regional head of Adhesive Technologies Americas, will join Essick on the North America leadership team.

Rounding out the North America Leadership team are Alan Wolpert, corporate senior vice president and regional head of Laundry & Home Care North America; Filippos Minaidis, senior vice president and general manager, Beauty Care Retail North America; Jenny Schiavone, vice president, corporate communications; Frank Steinert, senior vice president, head of human resources and Marcy Tenaglia, senior vice president, chief legal officer and secretary.

Henkel North America is based in Stamford.