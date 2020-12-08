Oh, what fun it is to gift …

Ah, at last, Christmas is around the corner and if you’re anything like me, you’ve done absolutely no shopping whatsoever.

This year is especially hard to give to our loved ones since we will most likely not be seeing them this holiday season or you’re probably in a rut as to what to get anyone since we haven’t been spending a lot of face-to-face time with people.

But, have no fear, I’m here to help.

Here are three shopping sites you’ve probably never heard of that have saved my life. They’re full of unique stuff and aren’t custom orders that take forever to receive.

First up, we have prezzybox.com

There are gifts and ideas for everyone, which makes finding the perfect present for him or her for any special occasion a breeze. They have unique items that you can’t find anywhere else, and you can even sort by recipient or occasion. It really takes out the stress in gift giving and its website is easy to navigate and find exactly what you need for that special person. The prices are also extremely fair.

PrezzyBox is also always changing and searching high and low for the newest items for gift giving, so you won’t run into the issue of seeing the same thing over and over again. You can even use their Gift Wizard, which will suggest the perfect “prezzy” for anyone, or their newest venture – personalized gifting that gives you your own personalized store. Pretty cool in my book, if I do say so myself.

Second, we have giftsnideas.com

It also has unique items but offers a different experience once you enter the site. There’s a filter where you can only look at products that will arrive by Christmas if you’re really late in the game. If this isn’t a procrastinator’s dream, then I don’t know what is.

With a wide variety of gifts ideas for everyone and all occasions, they also offer multiple payment options, international delivery, a live chat feature and free shipping on special items.

Lastly, and my personal favorite, there’s IWOOT.com

Standing for “I Want One of Those,” IWOOT is an online retailer offering a selection of homeware, gadgets, gizmos, toys and office accessories. In other words, stuff you don’t need … but you really, really want.

You can pretty much find anything and everything on this site with their witty gift ideas, it will really have you saying, “I want that too!”

Now that you have the perfect gift, don’t just throw it in a gift bag with two pieces of tissue paper; transform it into something special with UNWRAP (unwrp.com) —a black and female-owned business that offers sustainable gift wrapping options in striking prints, designed by artists all over the world. Trust me, you’ll love the compostable packaging and the chance to reduce environmental impacts. This way, you can give a gift to Mother Nature, too.