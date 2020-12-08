Phelps Hospital in Sleepy Hollow has been awarded Magnet Recognition® status, a designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) that recognizes commitment to excellence in nursing and dedication to exemplary patient care. To achieve Magnet® recognition, organizations must undergo an extensive, rigorous process that demands widespread participation from leadership and staff. Currently, about 500 hospitals worldwide – or about 8…
WORLD'S TOP NURSING HONOR FOR PHELPS