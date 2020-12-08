H.R. McMaster joins Mischler Financial Group as special adviser

Retired Lt. General H.R. McMaster, who served as President Trump’s national security adviser from 2017 to 2018, has joined Mischler Financial Group Inc., an investment bank and institutional brokerage, as a special adviser.

The firm, which has headquarters in Stamford and Newport Beach, California, is owned and operated by military veterans. In a statement issued by the firm, McMaster acknowledged knowing Principal and CEO Dean Chamberlain “since we were at West Point and shared the experience of being part of teams committed to excellence.”

The firm said that McMaster will “offer distinctive geopolitical and global macro insight to the firm’s Fortune 500 treasury clients and to the institutional investors and asset managers who rely on Mischler for helping them navigate domestic and global market financial markets.”

Since leaving the Trump administration, McMaster has served on the boards of Zoom Vide Communications, the Atlantic Council and Spirit of America and was appointed to the Fouad and Michelle Ajami Senior Fellowship at the Hoover Institution.