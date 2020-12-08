Mashantucket Pequots team with DraftKings for potential online sports betting

The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation has signed an agreement with DraftKings to become the official daily fantasy sports partner of Foxwoods Resort Casino, setting the stage of the potential delivery of online sports betting in Connecticut.

Foxwoods’ fantasy sports endeavor is set to launch on Dec. 13 and will offer online promotions, contests and other integrated digital experiences. While online sports betting was legalized in a 2018 ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court decision, Connecticut’s state government and the casino-operating tribal nations have yet to reach an agreement on a statewide structure to support this activity.

“This is a landmark deal in collaboration with the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation as well as a critical next step to bringing America’s top-rated sportsbook app to sports fans in Connecticut,” said Matt Kalish, co-founder and president of the Boston-based DraftKings North America.

“The national expansion of regulated sports betting is among our top strategic priorities. DraftKings today is live with mobile sports betting in 10 states, more than any other operator in the U.S., and teaming up with the tribe will allow us to extend our reach even further.”

DraftKings and the Mashantucket Pequots forecasted online gaming and sports betting will generate $175 million in new revenue for Connecticut during the first five years following its introduction.