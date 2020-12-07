CT state Sen. Hwang named Senate ranking leader on Public Health Committee

State Sen.Tony Hwang (R-28th), whose district includes Easton, Fairfield, Newtown, Weston and Westport, has been appointed Senate ranking leader on the Public Health Committee in the Connecticut General Assembly.

The Public Health Committee is one of the joint standing committees of the legislature. It has cognizance of all programs and matters relating to the Department of Public Health; the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services and the Department of Developmental Services; the Office of Health Care Access; and all other matters relating to health, including emergency medical services, all licensing boards within the Department of Public Health, nursing homes, pure food and drugs, and controlled substances, including the treatment of substance abuse.

Hwang, who last month won re-election to his fourth term as state senator, is also the ranking leader on the Public Safety and Security, Higher Education and Employment and Housing Committees. Hwang is also a member of the Transportation Committee and serves as the co-chair of the bipartisan BioScience Caucus.

In addition, Hwang was appointed to Gov. Ned Lamont’s Workforce Council on recommendations for supporting economic development. He is also a member of Connecticut’s Commission on Women, Children and Seniors (CWCS) 2Gen Advisory Council addressing intergenerational poverty.

“This upcoming Connecticut General Assembly session will be a pivotal one for developing public health policies to support and protect Connecticut residents and businesses impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic,” Hwang said.

“Over nine months into the pandemic, we are facing a second surge of infections and now more than ever there is a critical need for the legislative branch to get back to work to navigate our state through the challenges that lie ahead.

“An important task the Public Health Committee will undertake will be to offer guidance and assist the governor’s office in overseeing the logistics and prioritization on the Covid-19 vaccine distribution,” he added, noting that he recently participated in a call with the state of Maine’s Department of Public Health, health care/medical providers and Pfizer Inc. “to make sure we have all available information and ideas as we craft a plan that best suits Connecticut.”

“This upcoming year’s legislative session must be focused on solutions instead of partisanship,” Hwang said. “I will push to move away from one-party rule policies that are unsustainable and unproductive when working toward a better future for Connecticut.”