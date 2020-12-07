Salsa Fresca expanding to Fairfield, Westport

Salsa Fresca Mexican Grill, whose expansion strategy had been on hold due to the pandemic, is moving ahead with plans to open restaurants in Fairfield and Westport next year.

The chain, which has outlets throughout Connecticut and New York, opened its 11th location, in West Hartford, on Dec. 1.

“We were prepared for the unexpected,” co-owner Marc Miles said in a statement. “Before the pandemic, we had already built a foundation for online ordering and apps, and have always been especially proud of our popular ‘open kitchen’ concept which allows customers to see first-hand the fresh ingredients being used.”

Miles said other strategies include a strong commitment to eco-friendly practices in every restaurant, including recycling cooking oil into biodiesel, using humanely-raised beef and all-natural chicken, and working toward a goal of being a fully zero-waste restaurant.

In addition, Salsa Fresca has long-established partnerships with third-party delivery networks, including Uber Eats, Grub Hub and Door Dash.

“Our loyal customer base continued to take advantage of no-contact delivery and curbside pickup, and we are very grateful that our communities have continued to stand by us throughout what has been a very difficult year for the entire industry,” Miles said.

Salsa Fresca’s other Fairfield County location is at 109 Federal Road in Danbury. The Fairfield and Westport locations have yet to be finalized.