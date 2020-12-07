Port Chester apartment complex The Mariner sells for $32M

The Mariner, a 100-unit Class A apartment complex in Port Chester, has been sold for $32.25 million. The buyer was not publicly identified.

Developed by Phoenix Capital Partners LLC, the five-story property at 21 Willett Ave. opened in 2012 along the Byram River and Riverwalk Promenade. Construction costs totaled $35 million on The Mariner, which was originally conceived as a condominium before opening as a LEED Silver Certified rental development.

Walker & Dunlop’s Managing Directors Thomas Walsh and Joseph Garibaldi coordinated the sale and identified the seller in a press release as “institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Asset Management.”