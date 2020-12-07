Danbury loses Lord & Taylor, gains Five Below

Danbury’s retail landscape is witnessing the departure of iconic department store Lord & Taylor and the arrival of a discount retail chain store.

Lord & Taylor will be closing at the Danbury Fair Mall. In a letter to Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton and the Connecticut Department of Labor, Le Mote Inc., the store’s parent company, said the closing will either occur on Dec. 28 or during the 14-day period beginning on that date. The shuttering of the Danbury location will leave Lord & Taylor with Fairfield County locations in Stamford and Trumbull.

Separately, the Five Below discount retail chain is planning to open a store in Danbury’s North Street shopping center, taking over a space previously occupied by Rite Aid.

The store is expected to open in either March or April and will be the second Five Below in Danbury, with the other outlet is at 15 Backus Ave. The chain also has Fairfield County locations in Norwalk and Trumbull.