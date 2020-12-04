White Plains’ Marsh & McLennan acquires indie insurance agencies in Nebraska, Kentucky

White Plains-based Marsh & McLennan Agency (MMA) has acquired a pair of independent agencies: INSPRO, headquartered in Nebraska, and Heritage Insurance Service, located in Kentucky. Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Lincoln-based INSPRO has provided business insurance, employee benefits, and personal lines insurance services to individuals, families, and small and midsize businesses throughout the region for over 80 years.

Its 138 colleagues will join MMA and continue to work out of the Lincoln home office and additional locations in Nebraska and Iowa. Randall Eikmeier, chairman and CEO at INSPRO, will lead local offices, along with INSPRO President Samuel Gifford and Chief Operating Officer Jeffrey Jorgensen.

Headquartered in Louisville, Heritage Insurance has been serving companies and individuals since 1974 and provides business, auto, and home insurance services and solutions, with specialized expertise in the trucking and transportation industry. Heritage has 30 employees across five locations in Kentucky and Utah, and is led by Steven Turner, founder and president.

MMA is a subsidiary of global insurance broker and risk adviser Marsh. It offers commercial property, casualty, personal lines, and employee benefits to midsize businesses and individuals across North America.