U.S. Rep. DeLauro to chair House Appropriations Committee

Rep. Rosa DeLauro was chosen by House of Representatives Democrats to become the next chairwoman of the Appropriations Committee. The Connecticut legislator replaces Rep. Nita M. Lowey of Westchester, who is retiring from Congress.

Earlier this week, the Democrats’ Steering and Policy Committee recommended DeLauro to lead the Appropriations Committee over Ohio Rep. Marcy Kaptur, who had the most seniority on the panel, and Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who chairs the Subcommittee on Military Construction, Veterans Affairs and Related Agencies.

According to a Roll Call report citing an anonymous source, Kaptur dropped out of the running for the chairmanship and DeLauro defeated Schultz in a 148-79 vote.

DeLauro first came to Congress in 1991 as the representative of Connecticut’s 3rd Congressional District, which covers Stratford and Shelton in Fairfield County along with sections of New Haven and Middlesex Counties; she has been re-elected 15 times.