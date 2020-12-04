Accreditation board gives initial okay for Goodwin’s takeover of U. of Bridgeport

The New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE), the regional accreditation board for colleges and universities, has granted its initial approval for Goodwin University’s plan to assume ownership of the University of Bridgeport.

In July, Goodwin teamed with Sacred Heart University and Paier College of Art to co-locate several of their programs at the Bridgeport campus while combining and acquiring some of the programs offered by the University of Bridgeport.

Sacred Heart dropped out of the partnership in September, leaving the East Hartford-based Goodwin to take on all programming at the University of Bridgeport except for the art and design disciplines that Hamden-based Paier will acquire.

“We are grateful to NECHE for continuing the accreditation of the University of Bridgeport as an independent institution under the Goodwin University umbrella and for their guidance during this process,” said Mark Scheinberg, president of Goodwin University. “This moves us one step closer on our path to building a new future for the University of Bridgeport that benefits the students, faculty, staff and communities of both University of Bridgeport and Goodwin University.”