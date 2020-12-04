Ridgefield estate of Henry and Claire Boothe Luce sells for $5.2M

The 46.3-acre Ridgefield estate that was once the home to publishing executive Henry Luce and his wife, the playwright and congresswoman Claire Boothe Luce, has sold for $5.2 million.

The 183 Great Hill Road property dubbed “Sugar Hill” boasts a 12,837-square-foot mansion features seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, an adjacent manor house with staff quarters, tennis court and indoor and outdoor pools.

The property was listed for sale in June at $5.5 million; the previous sale of the house occurred in 2005 in a $640,000 transaction.

The mansion was built in 1939 by the architecture firm Noël and Miller, designers of New York City’s original Whitney Museum, as the home for philanthropist Wadsworth R. Lewis. The Luces acquired the property in 1946, relocating from Greenwich, and sold in 20 years later to Hans P. Kraus, a rare book dealer