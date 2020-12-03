NY AG James vows to continue Trump investigation

New York Attorney General Letitia James has vowed to continue her office’s investigation into President Donald Trump’s businesses that are based in the state.

James issued a statement following a speech made by Trump at the White House yesterday in which he quoted James without providing a source for the quotes attributed to her and blasted investigations into his business affairs.

Because some of Trump’s businesses are in New York they fall under James’ jurisdiction. Manhattan Distrct Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. also has been conducting an investigation into Trump’s business affairs.

The accredited White House press corps was banned from attending Trump’s speech, which the White House sent out via Facebook. The major television networks declined to carry the speech, which lasted 46 minutes and had been posted on teleprompters for Trump to read.

Most of the speech consisted of repeats of numerous lies previously told by him about the conduct of the election, including claims that he won, and included new allegations of election misconduct for which he provided no evidence.

In the portion dealing with the New York investigations, Trump stated: “I hear that these same people that failed to get me in Washington have sent every piece of information to New York, so that they can try to get me there. It’s all been gone over, over and over again. For $48 million you go through tax returns, you go through everything.

“The New York attorney general, who recently ran for office campaigned without knowing me stating, ‘We will join with law enforcement and other attorneys general across this nation in removing this president from office.’ I never met her. It’s important that everybody understand she’s better. ‘It’s important that everybody understands,’ she said, ‘that the days of Donald Trump are coming to an end.’ And all it’s been, is a big investigation in Washington and New York and any place else that can investigate because that’s what they want to do.”

In her statement issued shorty before 8 last night, James said: “As the independently elected attorney general of New York, I have a sworn duty to protect and uphold state law. Last year, after Michael Cohen’s testimony, our office opened an investigation into the financial dealings of the Trump Organization. That investigation continues today. Unlike the president and the unfounded accusations he hurled today, we are guided by the facts and the law, and the politics stop at the door. Period.”

Cohen had served for a decade as Trump’s attorney and close business associate. He alleged in Congressional testimony, numerous interviews and the book “Disloyal” that Trump’s businesses engaged in numerous improprieties.

As part of James’ investigation, Trump’s son Eric was ordered to testify in a deposition during which he was questioned by investigators from James’ office. The deposition was carried out via video conferencing. Neither Eric Trump, his attorneys, nor James’ office provided details as to the content of the deposition.

It was learned that another Trump child, Ivanka, sat for a deposition by investigators from the Washington, D.C., attorney general’s office on Dec. 1. That was in connection with a lawsuit filed by the attorney general’s office against the Trump Organization and the Presidential Inaugural Committee alleging the misuse of inaugural committee funds. Documents have been subpoenaed from Ivanka Trump, first lady Melania Trump and others in connection with that investigation.

The New York Times reported Dec. 1 that President Trump has had discussions with advisors about issuing presidential pardons to his children, son-in-law Jared Kushner and former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani who has been serving as Trump’s personal attorney. A presidential pardon applies to violations of federal law and does not shield its recipient from prosecution for violating state laws.