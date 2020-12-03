PepsiCo and Fat Joe launch hip hop talent competition

PepsiCo is teaming with Grammy-nominated rapper Fat Joe on hip hop talent competition hosted on the social networking service Triller.

The Wild Cherry Pepsi Your Wildest Dreams event will take place over a six-week span and present a field of aspiring music stars in a competition judged by Fat Joe and music industry figures including the rapper Mulatto, producers Mike WiLL Made-It and Quay Global along with radio host Kenny Burns. The competition’s winner will receive a mentoring session from the panel of judges and appear in a Wild Cherry Pepsi ad in 2021.

Performers seeking to participate can upload their audition videos on Triller using the Wild Cherry Pepsi #YourWildestDreams filter and hashtag through Dec. 15. PepsiCo is also running a sweepstakes for viewers in conjunction with the competition, with prizes including gift cards for popular streetwear brands.

“Your Wildest Dreams was inspired by my love for both hip hop music and discovering new talent,” Fat Joe said in a statement released by the Purchase-based PepsiCo. “I’ve teamed up with Pepsi, a brand with a long history in music and culture, to launch the new competition in the search for the new big hip hop superstar.”