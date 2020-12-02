GAR Electroforming adds 7,500 square feet to Danbury facility

AlphaCoin, a group of manufacturing companies that provide components for the aerospace, defense and medical markets, announced that GAR Electroforming has added 7,500 square feet of manufacturing space to its Danbury facility at 3 Commerce Drive.

The expansion results from increased demand for products from GAR, which AlphaCoin said has seen sales approach a 50% increase since 2018.

GAR develops copper, nickel and nickel/cobalt leading edge abrasion strips for rotorcraft composite blades, turbine engine composite outer guide vane erosion sheaths, missile wing slot protective seals as well as defense-related cold and heat shields.

The expansion gives GAR more than 50,000 square feet of manufacturing space and provides extra room for the finishing of its products.

“GAR’s unique electroforming capabilities provide critical components for aerospace and defense applications,’’ AlphaCoin Vice President of Sales & Business Development John Boscia said in a statement. “We continue to identify opportunities for our multiple business units and the expansion will help us keep pace with escalating demand.”

GAR is the nation’s largest and most established full-service AS9100 certified electroform manufacturer. It offers in-house CNC machining for tooling and production.

AlphaCoin’s other operating facilities are Connecticut Coining, based in Bethel, and Gasser, located in Commack, Long Island, both of which also manufacture components for aerospace, defense, and medical companies.