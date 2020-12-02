Ridgefield Supply Co. acquired by Illinois building materials distributor

Building products dealer Ridgefield Supply Co. has been acquired by specialty building materials distributor US LBM for an unspecified amount.

Founded in 1883, Ridgefield Supply operates an 89,000-square-foot facility at 29 Prospect St. in Ridgefield, which includes a lumberyard, warehouses, a hardware and paint store, window and millwork showrooms and an employee-training center.

Glen Albee will continue to lead Ridgefield Supply’s day-to-day operations as president. “Our customers will be able to continue to rely on the same team they know and trust while having access to a wider range of specialty products and brands,” he said.

US LBM’s other operating divisions in the tristate area include East Haven Builders Supply, Feldman Lumber, Direct Cabinet Sales and Universal Supply.

“The New York-New Jersey-Connecticut tristate region is a growing market and adding a dealer and team of Ridgefield Supply’s caliber strengthens and enhances our position in the nation’s largest market,” said US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson.

Anchor Peabody served as the exclusive financial adviser to Ridgefield Supply.

According to some outlets, US LBM itself, which was acquired in 2015 by private equity firm Kelso & Co., could be sold. Kelso values the Buffalo Grove, Illinois-based company at $2.5 billion.