Rockland Community College, Mercy sign student transfer pact

Rockland Community College and Mercy College have signed a dual admission pathway agreement that enables RCC students to transfer to Mercy with junior standing.

Under the terms of the agreement, students in RCC’s communication disorders, design and animation, music production and recording arts, nursing, occupational therapy assistant, social work and veterinary technology programs who carry a minimum grade point average of 2.0 will be guaranteed acceptance to Mercy College.

A maximum of 60 credits from an RCC Associate degree (A.A. or A.S.) will be applied toward the completion of the relevant Mercy Bachelor’s degree programs.

Mercy College will also offer scholarships to eligible RCC transfer students. The agreement will go into effect for the spring 2021 semester.

This is the second dual admission pathway agreement that RCC has signed this year. In August, the school announced a similar agreement with Pace University.