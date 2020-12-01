Broadway producers Fran and Barry Weissler list Waccabuc estate for $13.2M

The Waccabuc estate of Tony Award-winning Broadway producers Fran and Barry Weissler has been listed for sale at $13.2 million.

The 18.41-acre property at 35 Schoolhouse Road features an 8-bedroom and 9-bathroom mansion built in 1950.

The grounds include a custom-built amphitheater that has hosted performances by the New York Philharmonic, Marvin Hamlisch, Tommy Tune and Christopher Plummer and James Earl Jones recreating scenes from “Othello,” which the Weisslers produced on Broadway in 1982. The grounds also feature a pool with cabana rooms, a tennis court, and wooded walking path with sculpture gardens.

The Weisslers bought the property in August 1999 for $3.65 million and have credited the financial success of their long-running Broadway production of “Chicago” for providing them with the means to acquire this luxury estate.