Lou Gianquinto named president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in CT

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield has named Lou Gianquinto president of its commercial health plan in Connecticut. He succeeds Jill Hummel, who recently retired after seven years in the plan’s leadership role.

Gianquinto was previously president of Missouri Care, Anthem’s Medicaid business in Missouri. A Connecticut native, he held previously leadership roles within the state including director for cost containment and recoveries at Oxford Health Plans and vice president of affordability options at United Healthcare. Gianquinto graduated from Southern Connecticut State University and earned an MBA from the University of New Haven.

“It’s a privilege to return to my home state of Connecticut and have the opportunity to lead the Anthem team here, which has such deep roots in the community,” Gianquinto said.

“I look forward to nurturing our relationships across the state and inspiring our team’s pursuit to simplify health care and improve lives for our more than one million members and the communities where they live and work.”