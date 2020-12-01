Home Arts & Leisure 154 arts groups to receive $9M in pandemic relief grants



Phil Hall
The Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development is allocating $9 million in grants to 154 nonprofit arts organizations that were financially impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

arts funds
Members of the Greater Bridgeport Symphony, one of the local arts groups receiving state funds.

The grants will be distributed this month under the Covid Relief Fund for the Arts, a program that uses federal CARES Act funding. Qualifying organizations will receive a base grant of $5,000 and organizations that have raised funds between March 10 and Nov. 1 will receive a supplemental match of up to 50% of contributed income during that period.

“Connecticut’s arts community provides an incredible amount of good for our state and supports thousands of jobs,” said Gov. Ned Lamont in a press statement announcing the grants.

“Like nearly every segment of our communities, many of nonprofit arts organizations are struggling to recover from its impact. These grants will provide some needed support so that these groups can continue providing the services in our state that on which many depend.”

The Fairfield County-based arts organizations receiving grants include:

1214 Foundation (aka NewArts), Newtown, $11,700
ACT of Connecticut, Ridgefield, $221,000
BackCountry Concerts (aka BackCountry Jazz), Greenwich, $31,400
Broadway Method Academy, Fairfield, $8,600
Brookfield Craft Center, Brookfield, $43,200
Center Stage Theatre, Shelton, $32,100
Connecticut Chamber Choir, Trumbull, $5,600
Connecticut Dance School, Fairfield, $9,700
Crystal Theatre, Norwalk, $9,000
Curtain Call, Stamford, $81,300
Danbury Music Centre, Danbury, $38,000
Darien Arts Center, Darien, $41,700
Downtown Cabaret Theatre, Bridgeport, $39,200
Fairfield County Children’s Choir, Fairfield, $8,100
Fairfield Theatre Company, Fairfield, $106,400
Friends of the Levitt Pavilion, Westport, $55,200
Greater Bridgeport Symphony, Bridgeport $43,000
Greater Connecticut Youth Orchestras, Fairfield, $44,400
Greenwich Art Society, Greenwich, $11,500
Greenwich Arts Council, Greenwich, $14,000
Greenwich Symphony Orchestra, Greenwich, $19,300
INTEMPO, Stamford, $63,600
JIB Productions (aka Play With Your Food), Westport, $11,900
Klein Memorial Auditorium Foundation, Bridgeport, $58,500
MOCA WESTPORT, Westport, $97,700
Music on the Hill, Wilton, $13,200
Music Theatre of Connecticut, Norwalk, $44,600
Neighborhood Studios of Fairfield County, Bridgeport, $30,900
New Canaan Society for the Arts (aka Carriage Barn Arts Center), New Canaan, $15,600
Norwalk Symphony Society, Norwalk, $25,100
Norwalk Youth Symphony, Norwalk, $14,600
Open Arts Alliance, Greenwich, $9,700
Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance, Ridgefield, $30,400
Ridgefield Guild of Artists, Ridgefield, $14,300
Ridgefield Playhouse for Movies and the Performing Arts, Ridgefield, $186,400
Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra, Ridgefield, $25,000
Ridgefield Workshop for the Performing Arts (aka Ridgefield Theater Barn), Ridgefield, $16,300
Rowayton Arts Center, Norwalk, $17,300
Sherman Players, Sherman, $6,300
Silvermine Guild of Artists, New Canaan, $57,900
Stamford Center for the Arts, Stamford, $50,000
Stamford Symphony, Stamford, $185,600
Stamford Young Artists Philharmonic, Old Greenwich, $6,600
Summer Theatre of New Canaan, New Canaan, $46,600
Thrown Stone Theatre Company, Ridgefield, $5,900
Treetops Chamber Music Society, Stamford, $8,100
Wall Street Theater, Norwalk, $6,800
Western Connecticut Youth Orchestra, Ridgefield, $14,900
Westport Community Theatre, Westport, $5,500
Westport Country Playhouse, Westport, $365,800

