San Miguel Program buys building it has been leasing

San Miguel Program in Newburgh, which has five divisions including the San Miguel Academy that are designed to break the cycle of poverty through education of young people, has bought the building the organization had been leasing for the past 15 years.

San Miguel utilizes small class size, extended school days and an extended school year with a summer program.

The 20,000-square-foot school building at 245 Renwick St. in Newburgh was bought from St. Francis Assisi Catholic Church. The purchase price, $553,000, included an adjacent yard, which is used for recreation, events and educational activities. The single-story building was constructed in the 1960s.

San Miguel Program began as a middle school and serves children in the 5th through 8th grades while expanding its mission to include help with every aspect of education for youngsters up through high school age including help with college placement.

The program notes that 97% of the students who attended the San Miguel Program have graduated from high school with 90% of those continuing to higher education, finding work in a trade, or joining the military.

“With the purchase of this building, we are telling Newburgh that we are not going anywhere. We will be in this community as long as the need persists,” said the Rev. Mark Connell, founder and executive director of San Miguel Program, who thanked the organization’s donors for helping to make the purchase possible. “We could not have done this without you, and we are thrilled to make this building our permanent home.”

When San Miguel began it was at 241 Liberty St. in Newburgh and as its mission grew so did its space needs. The building at 245 Renwick St. had been vacated by the St. Francis Academy and had been empty when San Miguel originally leased it and moved in.

Plans call for creation of a STEAM learning center for sessions covering science, technology, engineering, the arts and math. Also planned are a new staff conference room, updated main entrance and administrative offices, an enhanced athletic center and a support center for program alumni.