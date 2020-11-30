Despite our anger, we put up with Instagram’s constant changes

As if we didn’t have enough to worry about in 2020, we still have to abide by Instagram’s ever so changing platform (first world problems, I know).

Back in 2016, Instagram (IG) changed its newsfeed from chronological order to a more “click bait” feed, which has caused a huge dispute with its now over 1 billion users.

IG explained: “The order of photos and videos in your feed will be based on the likelihood you’ll be interested in the content, your relationship with the person posting and the timeliness of the post.”

While that was four years ago, many users are still urging Instagram to change its feed back to chronological order, as we (including myself) feel that we’re missing content that our own friends and family are posting.

People are literally begging IG to switch back, but unfortunately, this social media giant’s ranked feed is here to stay.

Why wouldn’t they fix this when a majority of its users are complaining about this?

Well, here’s my opinion on this. IG has generated $20 billion in revenue in 2019, according to Bloomberg.com. Acquired by Facebook, IG now makes money the same way that Facebook does: influencer marketing and sponsored paid ads. Not to mention IG’s new features now including Reels (a total steal from TikTok) and just released last week, Instagram Guides.

With new features being added what feels like every day, Instagram is creating a platform where advertisers can choose where exactly they want their ads to run. The more featured IG ads, the more options for a customized ad, which leads to more dollars for Instagram.

Don’t even get me started on Instagram shop. This new featured has turned Instagram into a next-gen shopping mall, with IG redesigning its home screen for the first time in years, it’s now taking the place of the ever so coveted “heart” button, making it even harder for its end users to interact with their followers.

Would you ever delete the beloved Instagram app? Probably not. So, as we consumers stick around, Instagram will continue to keep these changes afloat. We’re not going anywhere anytime soon.