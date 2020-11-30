American Airlines ends service at Tweed and Stewart Airports

American Airlines has terminated its commercial service at Tweed New Haven Airport and New York Stewart International Airport.

The airports were among 15 where American Airlines suspended flights from Oct. 7 to Nov. 3, citing “low demand and the expiration of the air service requirements associated with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.” The airline resumed service at 12 of the airports, with Tweed, Stewart and Pennsylvania’s Williamsport Regional Airport being cut from its operations.

American Airlines was the only commercial carrier operating at Tweed, with twice-daily flights from Tweed to Charlotte, North Carolina that began on Sept. 9, replacing a daily service between New Haven and Philadelphia that has been in effect since 2013. The airline’s departure leaves Bradley International Airport as the only Connecticut location with commercial flights.

American Airlines had been part of Stewart’s roster of carriers since 1990. Last month, JetBlue and Delta Airline indefinitely suspended their flights from the New Windsor-based airport, leaving Allegiant Airlines as its only commercial carrier.