Westport’s Pearl at Longshore Restaurant & Bar goes out of business

Westport’s Pearl at Longshore Restaurant & Bar has announced its permanent closing, three months shy of its fifth anniversary in business.

The restaurant was based at the Inn at Longshore, which is owned by Westport’s municipal government. Last month, the inn’s lease was assigned to Longshore Hospitality LLC after the establishment’s longtime operator, Rory Tagert, announced his retirement. Although the town initially announced that the Pearl would remain in place, the new management subsequently announced that another restaurant group will inherit the space that the Pearl held since February 2016.

“Although we are sad that Pearl is closing its doors on Nov. 28, we have so many good times to look back on and be thankful for,” said the restaurant’s management on its Facebook page. “We’d love to raise one more glass with you, have one more oyster with you, or enjoy one more infamous Pearl burger with you. We’re going out with smiles and memories to last us a lifetime.”