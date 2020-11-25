Yonkers owners of Russian-American Consulting Corp. declare bankruptcy

A Yonkers couple that owns Russian-American Consulting Corp. has filed for bankruptcy.

Andrei Chouranov and Elena Shuranova petitioned for Chapter 7 liquidation on Nov. 23 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, White Plains, declaring $776,500 in assets and more than $4 million in liabilities.

Russian-American Consulting is a travel agency, based in Manhattan near Herald Square, that specializes in trips to former Soviet Union countries.

They also own half of Visacenter US. Inc., and RA Lumber, an importer of Russian pine and spruce lumber, as well as one-third interests in RA Travel Consulting Inc. and Visacenter Washington Inc.

The couple’s assets consist almost entirely of their Yonkers home, valued at $750,000, on which they owe Chase Home Mortgage $577,631 for two loans. They list $26,500 in household items and a lease on a $94,000 Mercedes-Benz sedan.

The Chase debts, and all unsecured claims totaling nearly $3.5 million, are listed as disputed.

The largest creditors are Mark and Galina Rekhtman of Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, at $990,000, and North Atlantic Alliance Ltd. of Riverside, New Jersey, at $500,000.

Most of the debts are described as loan guarantees, totaling more than $3.1 million, and most name Russian-American Consulting, RA Lumber or VisaCenter US as co-debtors.

Neither Chouranov nor Shuranova are employed now. They have received $43,208 in unemployment payments this year, and $196,936 income last year.

They are represented by Manhattan attorney Gabriel Del Virginia.