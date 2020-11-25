Fines for businesses violating Covid protocols increase to $10K

Businesses caught violating the state’s Covid-19 sector rules and capacity limits will face fines of $10,000 per violation – a considerable jump from the most recently authorized amount, $500.



The new rule goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 26.

“The sector rules and capacity limits we’ve implemented are intended to mitigate the spread of this disease to the greatest extent possible,” Gov. Ned Lamont said. “While the overwhelming majority of businesses in Connecticut have shown an incredible amount of leadership and have been fantastic partners in this front, we have seen a small number of businesses in flagrant violation of these public health rules, and that’s all you need to cause a super-spreading event that leads to a large number of cases and hospitalizations.

“Increasing compliance with the protocols we’ve already enacted is an important responsibility in keeping our communities safe,” he continued. “We want to do everything we can to mitigate the further spread of this virus while avoiding the implementation of more restrictions or lockdowns on our already hard-hit economy and small businesses.”

Fines for violations can be issued by local health directors or municipal designees, with the support of law enforcement. Other fines that remain in effect for violations of the state’s Covid-19 rules include $500 for organizing an event over capacity limits; $250 for attending events over capacity limits; $100 for failure to wear a face mask or covering when in public; and up to $500 for violations of the state’s travel advisory.

The gathering sizes and capacity limitations that are exempt from the order – which include private gatherings at private residences, religious and spiritual gatherings, and graduations – will continue to be subject to infractions for violations of sector rules and other Covid-related orders.

“Particularly as we approach Black Friday and the start of the holiday shopping season, we want to stress the importance of following public health protocols to protect both customers and workers,” the governor said. “Working together, we can get the spread of Covid-19 under control while mitigating the impact that it is having on our economy.”

The move comes in the midst of an escalation of Covid cases in the state, as well as in most of the country. According to the latest Connecticut Department of Health data, as of last night the state has recorded 4,881 Covid-related deaths, and hospitalizations increased by 16 over the previous 24 hours to 891. However, the daily positive test rate, which was higher than 6% earlier this week, now stands at 4.09%.

Fairfield County has recorded 35,494 cases to date – the most of any county in Connecticut – and 1,478 deaths. Hospitalizations stand at 259.