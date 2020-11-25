CarRite Realty picks up Stratford warehouse/showroom for $1.5 million

CarRite Realty, a nationwide network of used car dealers, has acquired the 19,857-square-foot warehouse/office showroom at 2095 Barnum Ave. in Stratford for $1.5 million.



Chris O’Hara, senior vice president of Coldwell Banker Commercial NRT Inc, represented PFP LLC in the sale. PFP had previously operated H and S Auto Sales, a used car and service center, at the location.

The 1.48-acre property has more than 70 parking spaces and an existing showroom and vehicle service center.

CarRite Realty provides sales and service in nine states from Tennessee and Florida to New York and Connecticut.