Stamford Partnership relaunches professional development program

The Stamford Partnership is relaunching Leadership Fairfield County (LFC), the professional development program once run by the now-defunct Business Council of Fairfield County.

LFC, which was established in 1992, served more than 450 executives from over 165 companies, nonprofit organizations and government agencies before the Covid-19 pandemic forced the program to cease operations in March.

Leadership Fairfield County is open to mid- and senior-level professionals who are nominated by their organization to take part in a series of focused learning seminars and activities aimed at building participants’ awareness of issues facing Fairfield County and Connecticut; expanding their professional, leadership and problem-solving skills; and giving them a seat at the table to affect positive change in their community.

“This was one of the most popular programs offered by the Business Council and it left a large gap in the community for the development of future leaders when it was shut down,” said Jon Winkel, executive director of the Stamford Partnership. “We knew we had to provide an alternative program and we were fortunate to be able to strike a deal with the Business Council to absorb the IP and relaunch Leadership Fairfield County.”

Cynthia Lyon, who took the reins of the program six years ago, will now serve as LFC vice president under the Stamford Partnership as program director.

April Condon, Stamford Partnership vice chairwoman and real estate partner at Day Pitney LLP, will lead the committee overseeing the effort.

“As an LFC alumna, I’ve personally benefited from the significant impact this program has on its participants,” Condon said. “The training I received from Leadership Fairfield County prepared me to immediately and effectively serve various vital, nonprofit community organizations serving Fairfield County, including the Stamford Partnership. The partnership is very fortunate to be continuing the legacy of excellence and positive impact that the Business Council built with this program.”

Applications are now open for those who wish to join the first class of the relaunched program, set to begin in February. A total of 30 applicants will be selected for the 2021 cohort, which will begin virtually with the intention of resuming the on-site experiential learning component (a trademark of the program) by June.

For more information, and to fill out an application, visit https://stamfordpartnership.org/leadership-fairfield-county/.