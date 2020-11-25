Home Banking & Finance Lucerne Capital Management moves to new Greenwich HQ

Lucerne Capital Management moves to new Greenwich HQ

Phil Hall
The investment firm Lucerne Capital Management LLC has relocated its Greenwich headquarters to a 2,700-square-foot space at 73 Arch St.

Lucerne Capital
73 Arch St. in Greenwich. Photo courtesy of LoopNet

The company, which specializes in bottom-up stock selection with a European market focus, was founded in 2000 and was previously based at 35 Mason St. in Greenwich. It employs 12 employees and maintains a research office in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

Choyce Peterson Inc. represented Lucerne Capital Management in the transaction and the landlord, ATC LLC, was represented by its executive director, Claudia Leitenberger.

