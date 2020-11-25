Lucerne Capital Management moves to new Greenwich HQ

The investment firm Lucerne Capital Management LLC has relocated its Greenwich headquarters to a 2,700-square-foot space at 73 Arch St.

The company, which specializes in bottom-up stock selection with a European market focus, was founded in 2000 and was previously based at 35 Mason St. in Greenwich. It employs 12 employees and maintains a research office in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

Choyce Peterson Inc. represented Lucerne Capital Management in the transaction and the landlord, ATC LLC, was represented by its executive director, Claudia Leitenberger.